Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Christopher Chalwell Sells 359,020 Shares

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) insider Christopher Chalwell sold 359,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.16), for a total value of A$592,023.98 ($416,918.30).

Galan Lithium Company Profile

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral projects. It primarily explores for lithium, tin, and tantalum deposits. The company holds interests in the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project that comprises three exploration permits, covering a total area of 4,006 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas lithium brine project located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

