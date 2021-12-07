Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $294.56 on Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Rune has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $294.56 or 0.00571874 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $21,822.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.00 or 0.08462925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,307.66 or 0.99612873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00077197 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,166 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

