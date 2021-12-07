PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $586,504.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00212339 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

