Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 91.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.1% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 60.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 242,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

