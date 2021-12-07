Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $321.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

