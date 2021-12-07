Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

