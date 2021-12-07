Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 5,922 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 2.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 198,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.22.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

