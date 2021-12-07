Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 1.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

