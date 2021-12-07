Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 204,704 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 85.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 204,704 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 0.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 806,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,099 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

