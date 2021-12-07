Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $463.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

