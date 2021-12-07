Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after buying an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 114.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

