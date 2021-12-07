Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 1,525 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 70.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.