Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 120 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

