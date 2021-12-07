Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.70. 9,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

