Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 172.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

WBS traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,717. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

