Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 0.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

