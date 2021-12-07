Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,465 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

