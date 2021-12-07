Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

