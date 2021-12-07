Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $318,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

