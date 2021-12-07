Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $206.75

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.75.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $133.74 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

