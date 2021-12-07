TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.