Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLLNY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

