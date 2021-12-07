Grace & White Inc. NY Has $4.24 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.39% of American Woodmark worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

