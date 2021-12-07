Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

