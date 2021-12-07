Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Telos were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

