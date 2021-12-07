iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3,451.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

