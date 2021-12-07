V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

