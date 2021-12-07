Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

