V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,441 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

