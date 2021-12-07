Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $46.00

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on E shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 139.22%.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
