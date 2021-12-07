RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,364 shares of company stock worth $20,734,620. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

