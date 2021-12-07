United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

