Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,133.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $16,133.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00400418 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

