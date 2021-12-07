Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.