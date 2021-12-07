LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.