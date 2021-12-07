First American Trust FSB Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

