Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

