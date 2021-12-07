Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

