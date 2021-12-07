Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.66% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 880.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 416,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWK opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

