Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,221 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC makes up 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYSE BBDC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.