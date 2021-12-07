Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.45.

Shares of COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

