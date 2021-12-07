Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.11 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Stellar has a market cap of $7.11 billion and approximately $893.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00141314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00181342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00576068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,495 coins and its circulating supply is 24,626,906,346 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

