Stellar Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.11 billion and $893.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00141314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00181342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00576068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,495 coins and its circulating supply is 24,626,906,346 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

