Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.