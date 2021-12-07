Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,904,000 after buying an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

