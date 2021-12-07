Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,914,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FLXN stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

