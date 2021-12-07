ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

ON24 stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.81 million and a PE ratio of -88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $7,017,012 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

