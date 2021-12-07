Nkcfo LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

