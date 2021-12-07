Nkcfo LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 79.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

