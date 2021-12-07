CMC Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

CMC Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.7% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CMC Financial Group owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $153.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

